Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY)’s stock price has dropped by -5.42 in relation to previous closing price of 12.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -33.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RLAY is $30.71, which is $18.81 above than the current price. The public float for RLAY is 118.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.01% of that float. The average trading volume of RLAY on April 25, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has seen a -33.86% decrease in the past week, with a -22.16% drop in the past month, and a -42.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for RLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.34% for RLAY’s stock, with a -38.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RLAY, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

RLAY Trading at -27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.39%, as shares sank -21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY fell by -33.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.76. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 763 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Mar 27. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 244,084 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,720 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian, the Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 347 shares at $15.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Adams Brian is holding 135,745 shares at $5,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 414.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.