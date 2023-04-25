Real-Time Update: Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has seen a -4.90% decrease in the past week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month, and a 17.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for SNCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for SNCR’s stock, with a -12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNCR is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNCR is $2.78, which is $1.84 above the current price. The public float for SNCR is 86.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNCR on April 25, 2023 was 203.63K shares.

SNCR) stock’s latest price update

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCR reach a price target of $5.25. The rating they have provided for SNCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to SNCR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

SNCR Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9497. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. saw 50.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Doran Patrick Joseph, who sale 6,460 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Apr 10. After this action, Doran Patrick Joseph now owns 443,791 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., valued at $5,982 using the latest closing price.

Waldis Stephen G, the Executive Chairman of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., sale 3,408 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Waldis Stephen G is holding 749,346 shares at $3,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.35 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.