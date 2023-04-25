Real-Time Update: aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has gone up by 11.98% for the week, with a 14.36% rise in the past month and a -10.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.92% for LIFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.26% for LIFE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIFE is 28.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIFE on April 25, 2023 was 409.68K shares.

LIFE) stock’s latest price update

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE)’s stock price has soared by 14.67 in relation to previous closing price of 1.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIFE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LIFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LIFE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIFE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIFE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to LIFE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

LIFE Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares surge +11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE rose by +11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0000. In addition, aTyr Pharma Inc. saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from Broadfoot Jill Marie, who sale 1,566 shares at the price of $2.36 back on Feb 06. After this action, Broadfoot Jill Marie now owns 15,460 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc., valued at $3,696 using the latest closing price.

Shukla Sanjay, the President and CEO of aTyr Pharma Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Shukla Sanjay is holding 50,798 shares at $21,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -46.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.