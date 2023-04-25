Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is 29.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RTX is 1.06.

The average price recommended by analysts for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is $109.48, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for RTX is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On April 25, 2023, RTX’s average trading volume was 4.53M shares.

RTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 102.25, but the company has seen a -0.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/26/23 that Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

RTX’s Market Performance

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has experienced a -0.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.73% rise in the past month, and a 6.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for RTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for RTX’s stock, with a 8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RTX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

RTX Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.37. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Johnson Amy L, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $98.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Johnson Amy L now owns 4,061 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $356,952 using the latest closing price.

HAYES GREGORY, the Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 4,260 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HAYES GREGORY is holding 453,685 shares at $422,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.