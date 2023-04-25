Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is 29.03x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for WOOF is 79.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.18% of that float. On April 25, 2023, WOOF’s average trading volume was 2.67M shares.

WOOF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) has increased by 2.27 when compared to last closing price of 9.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/22 that Petco Cuts Outlook as Customers Buy Fewer Pets

WOOF’s Market Performance

WOOF’s stock has risen by 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.22% and a quarterly drop of -11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.60% for WOOF’s stock, with a -14.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOOF reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for WOOF stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WOOF, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

WOOF Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +27.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.14. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw 4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from COUGHLIN RON, who purchase 61,040 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Mar 28. After this action, COUGHLIN RON now owns 618,317 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $504,801 using the latest closing price.

Tichy Justin, the of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $9.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Tichy Justin is holding 341,254 shares at $64,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.