Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has gone up by 1.20% for the week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month and a -7.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for PAYX’s stock, with a -5.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by analysts is $121.72, which is $10.74 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PAYX was 1.95M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 109.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $105 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.18. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Saunders-McClendon Karen E., who sale 215 shares at the price of $107.92 back on Apr 14. After this action, Saunders-McClendon Karen E. now owns 3,929 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $23,203 using the latest closing price.

Gibson John B, the President and CEO of Paychex Inc., sale 194 shares at $120.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Gibson John B is holding 52,792 shares at $23,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.90 for the present operating margin

+70.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +30.20. The total capital return value is set at 46.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.73. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 29.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.71. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.