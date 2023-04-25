Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Faces 7.82% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has gone down by -8.91% for the week, with a -18.12% drop in the past month and a -20.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.94% for PGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.76% for PGY’s stock, with a -81.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is $2.09, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 401.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGY on April 25, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

PGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) has plunged by -6.26 when compared to previous closing price of 0.89, but the company has seen a -8.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to PGY, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PGY Trading at -20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9700. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -32.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.84.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.