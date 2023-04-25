Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) by analysts is $12.38, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for PACB is 206.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.17% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PACB was 4.18M shares.

PACB) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 11.01. However, the company has seen a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

PACB’s Market Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has seen a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.21% gain in the past month and a -4.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for PACB stock, with a simple moving average of 29.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to PACB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PACB Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Ericson William W., who sale 7,541 shares at the price of $8.90 back on Mar 15. After this action, Ericson William W. now owns 18,795 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $67,115 using the latest closing price.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 13,769 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that HENRY CHRISTIAN O is holding 1,222,939 shares at $130,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.