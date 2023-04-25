Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX)’s stock price has soared by 3.67 in relation to previous closing price of 1.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 64.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONTX is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is $7.50, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for ONTX is 20.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On April 25, 2023, ONTX’s average trading volume was 577.53K shares.

ONTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has seen a 64.82% increase in the past week, with a 56.34% rise in the past month, and a 30.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.84% for ONTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.86% for ONTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ONTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONTX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ONTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ONTX, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

ONTX Trading at 43.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.51%, as shares surge +54.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX rose by +64.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7450. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. saw 75.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8684.51 for the present operating margin

+93.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stands at -8391.15. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -41.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.