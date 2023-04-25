Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a -2.03% decrease in the past week, with a -3.23% drop in the past month, and a -25.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for ONB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.30% for ONB’s stock, with a -21.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Old National Bancorp (ONB) is $18.14, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for ONB is 289.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONB on April 25, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

ONB) stock’s latest price update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.30 in relation to its previous close of 13.54. However, the company has experienced a -2.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Five Dead After Bank Shooting in Louisville, Ky., Police Say

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONB reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ONB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONB, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

ONB Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Feb 23. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 265,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

SCUDDER MICHAEL L, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Old National Bancorp, sale 8,244 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that SCUDDER MICHAEL L is holding 189,495 shares at $145,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.