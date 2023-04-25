Okta Inc. (OKTA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) has decreased by -3.70 when compared to last closing price of 75.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Okta Stock Has Been on a Tear. Why There’s Still Time to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is $92.95, which is $20.43 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 151.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OKTA on April 25, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Okta Inc. (OKTA) has seen a -5.90% decrease in the past week, with a -13.19% drop in the past month, and a 4.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OKTA, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.23. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 3,117 shares at the price of $82.48 back on Mar 16. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 22,813 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $257,085 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 2,184 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 42,843 shares at $180,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.