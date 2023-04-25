Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Stock Records 58.97% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has gone up by 6.90% for the week, with a 26.02% rise in the past month and a 58.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.55% for OCUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.12% for OCUL stock, with a simple moving average of 39.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for OCUL is 76.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCUL on April 25, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s stock price has plunge by -3.58relation to previous closing price of 6.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCUL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OCUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to OCUL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

OCUL Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +26.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw 120.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who sale 19,669 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Feb 06. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 446,281 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $83,397 using the latest closing price.

Notman Donald, the Chief Financial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., sale 6,476 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Notman Donald is holding 139,387 shares at $27,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.74 for the present operating margin

+91.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -137.95. The total capital return value is set at -63.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.37. Equity return is now at value -125.10, with -42.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 181.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.