Novartis AG (NVS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is 31.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVS is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Novartis AG (NVS) is $102.89, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for NVS is 2.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On April 25, 2023, NVS’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

NVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has increased by 3.56 when compared to last closing price of 100.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Drugs Business

NVS’s Market Performance

Novartis AG (NVS) has experienced a 7.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.62% rise in the past month, and a 13.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for NVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for NVS stock, with a simple moving average of 21.53% for the last 200 days.

NVS Trading at 17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.17. In addition, Novartis AG saw 14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novartis AG (NVS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.