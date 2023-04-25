NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NEP stock has gone down by -2.75%, with a monthly decline of -3.38% and a quarterly plunge of -21.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for NextEra Energy Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for NEP stock, with a simple moving average of -19.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEP is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEP is $80.69, which is $22.21 above the current price. The public float for NEP is 81.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on April 25, 2023 was 860.79K shares.

NEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has decreased by -7.40 when compared to last closing price of 63.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $73 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEP, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

NEP Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.34. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.