News Corporation (NWSA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for NWSA is 495.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of NWSA was 3.00M shares.

NWSA) stock’s latest price update

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 17.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that Fox to Pay $787.5 Million to Settle Dominion’s Defamation Lawsuit

NWSA’s Market Performance

News Corporation (NWSA) has experienced a -1.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.50% rise in the past month, and a -13.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for NWSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for NWSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $25 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWSA reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NWSA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to NWSA, setting the target price at $21.10 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

NWSA Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, News Corporation saw -6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from Pitofsky David B, who sale 23,750 shares at the price of $17.23 back on Mar 03. After this action, Pitofsky David B now owns 63,956 shares of News Corporation, valued at $409,165 using the latest closing price.

Pitofsky David B, the General Counsel of News Corporation, sale 82,028 shares at $18.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Pitofsky David B is holding 87,706 shares at $1,536,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, News Corporation (NWSA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.