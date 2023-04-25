Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCPL is 2.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of NCPL was 33.18K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has surged by 72.48 when compared to previous closing price of 0.88, but the company has seen a 47.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NCPL’s Market Performance

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has experienced a 47.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.75% rise in the past month, and a 15.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.69% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.63% for NCPL stock, with a simple moving average of -22.77% for the last 200 days.

NCPL Trading at 37.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.79%, as shares surge +46.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +47.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0006. In addition, Netcapital Inc. saw 1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.81 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc. stands at +63.92. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc. (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 16.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.