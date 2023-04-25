NCR Corporation (NCR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) has dropped by -1.98 compared to previous close of 22.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that NCR Opts to Split in Two Rather Than Sell Itself. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is 65.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCR is 1.65.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for NCR is 132.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. On April 25, 2023, NCR’s average trading volume was 899.07K shares.

NCR’s Market Performance

The stock of NCR Corporation (NCR) has seen a -5.35% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -18.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for NCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for NCR’s stock, with a -13.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCR reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for NCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NCR, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

NCR Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.71. In addition, NCR Corporation saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Corporation, purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NCR Corporation (NCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.