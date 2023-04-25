Navigating the Volatility of Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) Stock

In the past week, BAK stock has gone down by -6.05%, with a monthly gain of 10.48% and a quarterly plunge of -15.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Braskem S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for BAK’s stock, with a -27.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is $12.81, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on April 25, 2023 was 698.64K shares.

The stock of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has increased by 2.38 when compared to last closing price of 7.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAK Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.