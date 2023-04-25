Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 9.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is above average at 2.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is $11.70, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for MERC is 40.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MERC on April 25, 2023 was 396.67K shares.

MERC’s Market Performance

MERC’s stock has seen a -1.36% decrease for the week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month and a -24.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for Mercer International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for MERC’s stock, with a -26.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MERC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MERC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MERC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MERC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MERC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for MERC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to MERC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MERC Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw -19.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MERC starting from Rettig Rainer, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rettig Rainer now owns 10,893 shares of Mercer International Inc., valued at $196,024 using the latest closing price.

Purchase Keith, the Director of Mercer International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Purchase Keith is holding 67,393 shares at $170,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+21.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercer International Inc. stands at +10.83. The total capital return value is set at 18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Mercer International Inc. (MERC), the company’s capital structure generated 163.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.00. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.