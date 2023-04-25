Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP)’s stock price has plunge by 14.86relation to previous closing price of 187.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) Right Now?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MEDP is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MEDP is 23.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEDP on April 25, 2023 was 349.94K shares.

MEDP’s Market Performance

MEDP’s stock has seen a 12.22% increase for the week, with a 18.22% rise in the past month and a -7.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for Medpace Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.63% for MEDP’s stock, with a 13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEDP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MEDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEDP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $238 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEDP reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for MEDP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

MEDP Trading at 12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDP rose by +12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.92. In addition, Medpace Holdings Inc. saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDP starting from Brady Kevin M., who sale 344 shares at the price of $227.09 back on Nov 16. After this action, Brady Kevin M. now owns 3,000 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc., valued at $78,119 using the latest closing price.

GEIGER JESSE J, the President of Medpace Holdings Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $230.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that GEIGER JESSE J is holding 6,382 shares at $1,610,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.09 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medpace Holdings Inc. stands at +16.80. The total capital return value is set at 32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.48. Equity return is now at value 60.40, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.01. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.