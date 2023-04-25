Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Stock Experiences -14.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, MRAI stock has gone down by -17.48%, with a monthly decline of -14.90% and a quarterly plunge of -7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.63% for Marpai Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.35% for MRAI’s stock, with a -13.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRAI is $3.00, which is $2.18 above than the current price. The public float for MRAI is 2.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on April 25, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.11 in comparison to its previous close of 0.80, however, the company has experienced a -17.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRAI Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -16.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9960. In addition, Marpai Inc. saw 13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Gonzalez Edmundo, who purchase 8,110 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Nov 16. After this action, Gonzalez Edmundo now owns 868,189 shares of Marpai Inc., valued at $7,786 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 860,079 shares at $930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc. stands at -108.74. Equity return is now at value -166.30, with -72.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.