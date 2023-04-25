Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRVI is $21.10, which is $7.23 above the current price. The public float for MRVI is 109.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRVI on April 25, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

MRVI) stock’s latest price update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 14.37. However, the company has seen a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRVI’s Market Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has experienced a -1.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month, and a 2.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for MRVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for MRVI’s stock, with a -22.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MRVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRVI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MRVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MRVI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

MRVI Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.