MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) by analysts is $6.67, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for MNKD is 246.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.84% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of MNKD was 3.09M shares.

MNKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) has decreased by -2.70 when compared to last closing price of 4.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNKD’s Market Performance

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has seen a -7.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.98% decline in the past month and a -18.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for MNKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for MNKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on May 14th of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNKD reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for MNKD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 24th, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNKD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

MNKD Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, MannKind Corporation saw -24.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Castagna Michael, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Apr 03. After this action, Castagna Michael now owns 2,030,128 shares of MannKind Corporation, valued at $41,287 using the latest closing price.

Castagna Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $5.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Castagna Michael is holding 2,040,128 shares at $52,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.08 for the present operating margin

+42.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MannKind Corporation stands at -87.60. The total capital return value is set at -43.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.54. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with -29.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.