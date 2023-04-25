Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX)’s stock price has increased by 31.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has seen a 95.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 14.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGRX on April 25, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

MGRX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 41.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.43% for Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.30% for MGRX stock, with a simple moving average of 25.39% for the last 200 days.

MGRX Trading at 25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.85%, as shares sank -21.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX rose by +95.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2884. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc. saw -51.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.