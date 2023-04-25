MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.38 in comparison to its previous close of 2.72, however, the company has experienced a -40.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) is $12.63, which is $9.53 above the current market price. The public float for MAIA is 6.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAIA on April 25, 2023 was 32.93K shares.

MAIA’s Market Performance

The stock of MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) has seen a -40.96% decrease in the past week, with a -37.29% drop in the past month, and a -48.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for MAIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.31% for MAIA’s stock, with a -42.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAIA Trading at -42.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.16%, as shares sank -34.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA fell by -40.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc. saw -36.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Smith Stan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.74 back on Apr 20. After this action, Smith Stan now owns 553,328 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc., valued at $37,400 using the latest closing price.

Guerrero Ramiro, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc., purchase 1,263 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Guerrero Ramiro is holding 302,972 shares at $5,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -135.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.