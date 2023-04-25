Magnite Inc.’s (MGNI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, MGNI stock has gone down by -7.58%, with a monthly decline of -3.37% and a quarterly plunge of -17.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Magnite Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for MGNI’s stock, with a -3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) by analysts is $15.05, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 117.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of MGNI was 1.65M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) has decreased by -5.52 when compared to last closing price of 9.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MGNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to MGNI, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

MGNI Trading at -11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw -15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $8.39 back on Mar 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,459,509 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $629,250 using the latest closing price.

Evans Katie Seitz, the Chief Operating Officer of Magnite Inc., sale 78,155 shares at $10.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Evans Katie Seitz is holding 392,393 shares at $858,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc. (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.