Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for LYT is 5.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of LYT was 101.07K shares.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) has decreased by -1.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 29.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LYT’s Market Performance

LYT’s stock has risen by 29.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.80% and a quarterly drop of -36.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.92% for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.48% for LYT’s stock, with a -37.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LYT Trading at 25.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares surge +28.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT rose by +25.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6530. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. saw 50.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29041.58 for the present operating margin

-24042.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stands at -770.43. The total capital return value is set at -111.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.