LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is $5.38, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for LPSN is 70.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% of that float. On April 25, 2023, LPSN’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

LPSN) stock’s latest price update

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)’s stock price has dropped by -6.14 in relation to previous closing price of 5.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has seen a -12.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 23.44% gain in the past month and a -61.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for LPSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for LPSN’s stock, with a -56.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to LPSN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

LPSN Trading at -41.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +29.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw -53.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Greenberg Monica L., who sale 1,003 shares at the price of $4.81 back on Apr 13. After this action, Greenberg Monica L. now owns 108,861 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $4,824 using the latest closing price.

LOCASCIO ROBERT P, the Chief Executive Officer of LivePerson Inc., sale 3,017 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that LOCASCIO ROBERT P is holding 391,418 shares at $13,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.35 for the present operating margin

+59.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivePerson Inc. stands at -43.85. The total capital return value is set at -22.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.01. Equity return is now at value -196.90, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,091.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.61. Total debt to assets is 68.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,084.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.