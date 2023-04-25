Lilium N.V. (LILM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) has decreased by -2.53 when compared to last closing price of 0.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $1.00, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 96.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on April 25, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

The stock of Lilium N.V. (LILM) has seen a -13.67% decrease in the past week, with a -46.82% drop in the past month, and a -66.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.43% for LILM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.43% for LILM’s stock, with a -74.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

LILM Trading at -47.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -37.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5704. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -62.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.