Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH)’s stock price has plunge by 6.59relation to previous closing price of 17.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that People Are Hitting the Gym. Life Time Sees Memberships Rise Even After Boosting Prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is $20.30, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for LTH is 166.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LTH on April 25, 2023 was 810.49K shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

LTH stock saw an increase of 5.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.55% and a quarterly increase of 5.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.27% for LTH’s stock, with a 32.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

LTH Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +25.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw 56.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who purchase 11 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Apr 05. After this action, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T now owns 5,203,581 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., valued at $172 using the latest closing price.

Weaver Erik, the SVP & CONTROLLER of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., sale 1,002 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Weaver Erik is holding 71,369 shares at $18,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 191.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.64. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.