Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.47 in comparison to its previous close of 10.70, however, the company has experienced a -1.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LESL is $16.33, which is $5.96 above the current price. The public float for LESL is 176.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on April 25, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stock saw an increase of -1.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.47% and a quarterly increase of -25.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for LESL’s stock, with a -21.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $16 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to LESL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.