Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Stock Observes -53.51% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a -7.66% decrease in the past week, with a 11.75% gain in the past month, and a -46.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.72% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for LPTX’s stock, with a -53.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LPTX is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPTX is $2.50, which is $2.14 above than the current price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.82% of that float. The average trading volume of LPTX on April 25, 2023 was 607.85K shares.

LPTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) has jumped by 0.58 compared to previous close of 0.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

LPTX Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +22.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3475. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -70.30, with -61.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.