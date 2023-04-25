Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.06 in comparison to its previous close of 0.63, however, the company has experienced a -22.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KSCP is 14.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.67% of that float. On April 25, 2023, KSCP’s average trading volume was 730.12K shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP’s stock has seen a -22.46% decrease for the week, with a -17.04% drop in the past month and a -66.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.70% for Knightscope Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.44% for KSCP’s stock, with a -72.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -37.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -22.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -22.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7202. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -69.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 63.90, with -136.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.