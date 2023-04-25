Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KRG is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRG is $24.80, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for KRG on April 25, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has dropped by -3.50 compared to previous close of 21.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/21 that Zoom Video, Five9, Exxon, IBM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

KRG’s Market Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a -1.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.36% gain in the past month and a -2.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for KRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for KRG’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRG reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for KRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KRG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

KRG Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.46. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 12,946 shares at the price of $22.35 back on Nov 30. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 778,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $289,343 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 32,054 shares at $22.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 791,452 shares at $712,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.