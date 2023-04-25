International Paper Company (IP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, IP stock has gone up by 0.11%, with a monthly gain of 6.65% and a quarterly plunge of -2.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for International Paper Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.65% for IP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is above average at 7.68x. The 36-month beta value for IP is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IP is $37.00, which is $0.62 above than the current price. The public float for IP is 346.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of IP on April 25, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

IP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has jumped by 0.94 compared to previous close of 36.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Russian Pulp Business Still Delivering for International Paper

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to IP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

IP Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.88. In addition, International Paper Company saw 5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Saab Joseph R., who sale 1,705 shares at the price of $35.35 back on Mar 21. After this action, Saab Joseph R. now owns 1,671 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $60,273 using the latest closing price.

Sutton Mark S, the Chairman and CEO of International Paper Company, sale 85,000 shares at $34.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sutton Mark S is holding 143,000 shares at $2,938,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, International Paper Company (IP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.