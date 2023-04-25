International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has seen a -1.89% decrease in the past week, with a 1.65% gain in the past month, and a -11.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for IBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for IBM’s stock, with a -6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is above average at 60.84x. The 36-month beta value for IBM is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBM is $141.69, which is $16.67 above than the current price. The public float for IBM is 903.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of IBM on April 25, 2023 was 5.29M shares.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 125.73. However, the company has seen a -1.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that IBM Says Consulting Arm Faces Economic Pressure

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $140 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $143. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to IBM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

IBM Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.02. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Del Bene Robert F, the VP, Controller of International Business Machines Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $148.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Del Bene Robert F is holding 14,553 shares at $445,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.83 for the present operating margin

+51.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 246.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.11. Total debt to assets is 42.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.