HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has gone down by -5.08% for the week, with a -13.83% drop in the past month and a -47.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.02% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.54% for HUYA’s stock, with a -13.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUYA is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUYA is 87.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on April 25, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.27 in comparison to its previous close of 3.19, however, the company has experienced a -5.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUYA reach a price target of $4.20, previously predicting the price at $4.30. The rating they have provided for HUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HUYA, setting the target price at $3.60 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

HUYA Trading at -24.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.