Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is 14.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBM is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is $7.50, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for HBM is 261.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On April 25, 2023, HBM’s average trading volume was 2.82M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has soared by 3.33 in relation to previous closing price of 5.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM’s stock has risen by 1.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.77% and a quarterly drop of -8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for HBM’s stock, with a 11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBM Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.