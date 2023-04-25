HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has plunged by -1.94 when compared to previous closing price of 35.85, but the company has seen a -1.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is above average at 9.67x. The 36-month beta value for HSBC is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSBC is $44.74, which is $9.59 above than the current price. HSBC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of HSBC on April 25, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

HSBC’s Market Performance

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has seen a -1.80% decrease in the past week, with a 6.27% rise in the past month, and a -4.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for HSBC’s stock, with a 9.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSBC Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.14. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 12.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.