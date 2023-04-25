Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HLGN stock has gone down by -13.17%, with a monthly gain of 37.81% and a quarterly plunge of -51.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.00% for Heliogen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for HLGN’s stock, with a -76.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) by analysts is $1.31, The public float for HLGN is 157.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of HLGN was 3.12M shares.

HLGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) has dropped by -4.01 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.75 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLGN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HLGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

HLGN Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.17%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN fell by -13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2748. In addition, Heliogen Inc. saw -58.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLGN starting from Nant Capital, LLC, who purchase 7,077 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Apr 13. After this action, Nant Capital, LLC now owns 26,220,101 shares of Heliogen Inc., valued at $1,769 using the latest closing price.

Nant Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Heliogen Inc., purchase 172,345 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Nant Capital, LLC is holding 26,213,024 shares at $43,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1114.76 for the present operating margin

-30.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heliogen Inc. stands at -1032.65. Equity return is now at value -91.20, with -62.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.