Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FUTU is $481.87, which is $14.78 above the current price. The public float for FUTU is 84.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on April 25, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has plunged by -4.58 when compared to previous closing price of 46.26, but the company has seen a -10.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU’s stock has fallen by -10.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly drop of -17.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.01% for Futu Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.90% for FUTU’s stock, with a -6.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $43 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $59.60. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.73. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.87 for the present operating margin

+86.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.