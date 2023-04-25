Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has gone down by -0.28% for the week, with a -8.45% drop in the past month and a -26.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for FYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for FYBR’s stock, with a -14.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Right Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) by analysts is $37.27, which is $15.13 above the current market price. The public float for FYBR is 244.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.47% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of FYBR was 1.54M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 20.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FYBR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

FYBR Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.68. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $20.85 back on Apr 20. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 37,494,654 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $4,169,180 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $20.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 37,494,654 shares at $4,169,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.85. Total debt to assets is 48.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.