Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.10 in comparison to its previous close of 15.10, however, the company has experienced a -2.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is $18.60, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on April 25, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stock saw an increase of -2.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.54% and a quarterly increase of -5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for FRSH’s stock, with a -0.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to FRSH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

FRSH Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Flower Johanna, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Apr 10. After this action, Flower Johanna now owns 18,189 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $68,855 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,485 shares at $14.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 17,816 shares at $65,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.