FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 18.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FOXO on April 25, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) has dropped by -12.79 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -46.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen a -46.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.86% gain in the past month and a -3.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.18% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.96% for FOXO’s stock, with a -86.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.69%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -46.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4830. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.