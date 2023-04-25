Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 61.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is $73.48, which is $5.53 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTNT on April 25, 2023 was 4.86M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 66.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT’s stock has fallen by -2.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.74% and a quarterly rise of 31.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Fortinet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for FTNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $82 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

FTNT Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.43. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 35.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $66.91 back on Apr 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $503,832 using the latest closing price.

NEUKOM WILLIAM H., the Director of Fortinet Inc., purchase 423 shares at $67.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that NEUKOM WILLIAM H. is holding 290,716 shares at $28,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Equity return is now at value -314.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.