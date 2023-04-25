Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.75relation to previous closing price of 41.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/23 that Foot Locker Expects Sales, Profit to Fall in Coming Year

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is above average at 11.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is $44.41, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for FL is 91.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FL on April 25, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL stock saw an increase of 3.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.05% and a quarterly increase of 7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Foot Locker Inc. (FL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for FL’s stock, with a 14.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

FL Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.57. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sale 25,554 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 28,791 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,149,930 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maurer John A is holding 21,221 shares at $90,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.