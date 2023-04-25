Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is above average at 11.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is $28.17, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 450.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLEX on April 25, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 20.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a -4.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.77% drop in the past month, and a -15.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for FLEX’s stock, with a 2.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FLEX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.61. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Mar 16. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 29,309 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $206,000 using the latest closing price.

WENDLER DANIEL, the Chief Accounting Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 1,512 shares at $21.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WENDLER DANIEL is holding 18,266 shares at $33,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+7.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +3.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.12. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd. (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 118.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.17. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.