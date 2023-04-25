Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Crocs Inc.’s (CROX) Stock

In the past week, CROX stock has gone up by 8.70%, with a monthly gain of 25.02% and a quarterly surge of 20.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Crocs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.57% for CROX’s stock, with a 57.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CROX is $153.70, which is $2.57 above the current price. The public float for CROX is 60.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on April 25, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

CROX) stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.68 in comparison to its previous close of 147.18, however, the company has experienced a 8.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Crocs Rises as Earnings Impress Amid a Sunny Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $157 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CROX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at 21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +27.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.29. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 39.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Rees Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $150.05 back on Apr 24. After this action, Rees Andrew now owns 89,748 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $1,500,546 using the latest closing price.

Rees Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Crocs Inc., sale 10,836 shares at $140.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Rees Andrew is holding 99,748 shares at $1,521,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +15.19. The total capital return value is set at 39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.33. Equity return is now at value 94.40, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 317.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.