EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 7.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EUDA on April 25, 2023 was 960.29K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.80 in relation to its previous close of 1.33. However, the company has experienced a 17.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EUDA’s Market Performance

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen a 17.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.86% decline in the past month and a -10.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.59% for EUDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.28% for EUDA stock, with a simple moving average of -70.80% for the last 200 days.

EUDA Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.81%, as shares sank -18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +17.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4505. In addition, EUDA Health Holdings Limited saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

The total capital return value is set at -4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.30. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.