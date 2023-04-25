Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Stock Showcases 4.81% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has seen a 5.62% increase in the past week, with a 4.65% gain in the past month, and a 20.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for ZGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for ZGN’s stock, with a 20.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is 58.68x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is $12.76, which is $0.33 above the current market price. The public float for ZGN is 55.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On April 25, 2023, ZGN’s average trading volume was 290.52K shares.

ZGN) stock’s latest price update

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN)’s stock price has soared by 4.89 in relation to previous closing price of 13.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZGN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ZGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZGN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ZGN Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 31.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.